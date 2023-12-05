Several flights cancelled at Pune Airport due to heavy rain in Chennai

Cyclone Michayung has led to a ripple effect in Pune, resulting in the cancellation of 12 flights and disrupting the travel plans of numerous passengers.As of now, a total of six outbound and six inbound flights have been cancelled, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said. These include flights on Chennai, Mangalore, Hyderabad Nagpur, and Bengaluru routes, among others.

“The reason for cancellation is being attributed to bad weather in Chennai. If and when any update regarding any other cancellation is received, the same shall be intimated,” Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said.The Chennai airport has been severely affected by continuous heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in the apron area and resulting in the suspension of all flight operations.

The cyclone is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the forenoon of December 5.According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach West central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.