Severe flooding in Chiplun, Vashishti river reaches dangerous level

In the Konkan region, specifically in Sindhudurg, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, heavy rainfall over the past two to three days has resulted in severe flooding. The Savitri, Patalganga, and Vashishti rivers have overflowed, exacerbating the situation.

Chiplun, situated in low-lying areas, is experiencing waterlogging as the Vashishti River has surpassed the danger level. As a precautionary measure, citizens have been cautioned about the escalating conditions. In Khed and Chiplun towns, water from the Jagbudi and Vashishti rivers has entered, disrupting normal life for the residents

As a result of the Vashishti river flooding, numerous Chiplun town residents have parked their vehicles on the highway as a precautionary measure. Water levels have risen in areas like Bajarpeth, Muradpur, Shankar Wadi, and Chinch Naka within the city, prompting many residents to seek refuge outside their homes. Although the rainfall in Chiplun has subsided since the previous night, the Vashishti river's water flow continues to rise steadily. Consequently, the authorities have put the people of Khed taluka, including Chiplun, on high alert. In response to the escalating situation, the administration has issued directives to temporarily evacuate those residing near the river.

Landslides have struck Parshuram and Kumbharli ghats, causing a complete disruption of traffic along the route. The administration has taken swift action to ensure the safety of residents living in 395 villages near the river and in the affected landslide zones by relocating them to secure areas. Additionally, the residents of Rajapur, Kodavali, and Sangameshwar talukas have been placed on high alert. Heavy rainfall has pounded Ratnagiri, Lanja, Mandangad, and Guhagar talukas in Konkan over the past 24 hours. Consequently, authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges and advised people to avoid unnecessary outings. The situation remains critical, and everyone is urged to exercise caution and stay safe.