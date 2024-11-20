Shaina NC and Daughter Cast Vote, Say 'You Can Criticise if You Cast Your Votes' (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena candidate from the Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC, and her daughter Shanaya Munot displayed their inked fingers after casting their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

"I want to appeal to my Mumbaikars to come out and cast their votes. You can raise if you cast your votes, you can criticise if you cast your votes. I have the blessings of Maa Mumba Devi. I hope people will give me a chance to work for the truth with full accountability and transparency," said Shaina NC.

Voting for Maharashtra's 2024 assembly elections began today at 7 am across all 288 constituencies, with polling set to conclude at 6 pm. The results will be announced on November 23. The high-stakes campaign concluded on Monday, with prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urging voters to cast their ballots in large numbers.

