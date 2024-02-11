Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Suspect Accused of Threatening Gangster's Wife Flees Hospital, Pune Police on Alert

A shocking incident unfolded on Sunday, February 11, when an accused, who had threatened the wife of the notorious gangster Sharad Mohol, ran away from the hospital. The accused, identified as Marshall Lewis Leelakar, had been arrested by the Pune police two days ago for threatening Sharad Mohol's wife, Swati Mohol, through social media posts and reels.

Leelakar was admitted to Sassoon Hospital from Yerawada Jail due to his deteriorating health condition. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Leelakar fled the hospital, shouting at the police, thereby causing a stir within the Pune city police force.

Following his escape, Pune police have deployed eight teams to search for Leelakar, who is currently on the run. Authorities are actively conducting a manhunt to apprehend the absconding accused and bring him to justice.

Meanwhile, Swati Mohol received death threats on February 6, in the name of Munna Polekar, the accused in the infamous Pune mobster Sharad Mohol's murder case. A Facebook account with the name Munna Polekar has vowed to kill Swati Mohol. Messages and abusive posts have been used to make threats.