Sharad Pawar asks should educational degree be political issue

Slamming opposition Parties for an attack on PM Modi over his university degree Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asked if anyone’s educational degrees should be a political issue in a country which is facing unemployment, inflation, and law and order problems.

On March 31, the Gujarat High Court set aside the chief information commission (CIC) order and ruled that the PM's office need to furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificate of PM Modi.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray also took a dig at PM Modi’s degrees, and asked, What is the problem in showing a degree? Why doesn’t that college want to share Modi’s degree? Which college doesn’t want to come out to feel proud of the fact that their college is where the Prime Minister studied.