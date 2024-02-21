Sharad Pawar Claims Fundamental Rights Under Attack in Country

Senior politician Sharad Pawar asserted that fundamental rights are under attack in the nation, expressing concern over the government's apparent disregard for progressive ideals. Speaking at an event, where he inaugurated the memorial of the late Leftist leader Govind Pansare in Kolhapur city, Pawar emphasized the importance of a unified stance against regressive forces.

Today, power is being misused, free voice suppressed, restrictions are brought on free writing, and news channels are being blocked. This means those in power are not bothered about the attacks on fundamental rights, Pawar alleged.

Amidst the ascent of regressive forces within the nation, the Chief of the NCP, Sharadchandra Pawar, lamented the lack of concern among leaders for progressive ideologies. Pawar alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocates a mere 20 minutes of his time to discussions concerning the issues faced by the common populace and the formulation of policy decisions during Parliament sessions.

At the start of the session, (Prime Minister) bows down at the door of Parliament. This is theatrics, the former Union minister claimed. He listed incidents like the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, the attack on organisers of Nirbhay Bano event in Pune, and harassment of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to allege growing intolerance.

Senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's vehicle came under attack while he was en route to the Nirbhay Bano event in Pune. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, false charges were leveled against a tribal chief minister leading to his arrest. Sharad Pawar highlighted instances of harassment faced by political figures, citing the case of Arvind Kejriwal whose ministers have been incarcerated.

Pawar further alleged the misuse of central agencies like the ED, asserting that individuals with dissenting opinions are being subjected to different standards compared to genuinely corrupt individuals.

Emphasizing the need for solidarity beyond electoral battles, Pawar called for a collective commitment to support the oppressed. He urged progressive forces to unite in solidarity with those facing oppression.