Sharad Pawar congratulates Indian cricket team for entering World Cup finals

India displayed yet another dominating show to defeated New Zealand by 70 runs to storm into the final of the ICC men's ODI World Cup. Daryl Mitchell was the hero for the Kiwis as he registered his second century of the tournament. Mohammad Shami displayed a career best performance registering a 7-wicket haul. It was a best performance by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar said Congratulations Team India. Very Well Deserved Win. Special congratulations to Virat Kohli for his record and Mohammed Shami for his excellent bowling performance. All the Best for World Cup Final!

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer powered the team to an imposing 397/4 in the first semi-final in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Kohli created history by becoming the first man to complete 50 ODI centuries, while Shreyas blasted his hundred off just 67 balls, allowing India to put up the highest total ever in a World Cup knockout game. Tim Southee scored an unwanted century himself, finishing with 100/3, but in the end, India were all over the Black Caps for the first half-of the match. Shubman Gill had to retired hurt on 79 although he returned in the last over. And as always, Rohit Sharma gave India an explosive start after winning the toss and opting to bat first.