Sharad Pawar Criticizes Centre for Failure to Double Farmers Income by 2024

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar remarked on Saturday that those in positions of authority show indifference towards the farmers in the country. He alleged that the Centre has not fulfilled its commitment to double the farmers' income by 2024.

The veteran politician delivered his speech at a farmers' rally held in Indapur, located in Pune district, Maharashtra. The event was attended by prominent Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders such as Sanjay Raut, Balasaheb Thorat, and Supriya Sule.

MVA comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc. The situation now is different in the country. The upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections are very important. The prime minister had once assured that farmers’ income would be doubled by 2024, but that has not happened, said Pawar.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which will select 48 MPs, are scheduled to take place in five phases from April 19 to May 20. During the rally in Indapur, which falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, the 83-year-old NCP leader addressed the issue of farmers seeking relief, particularly regarding onions. He criticized those in power, stating that they disregard the concerns of farmers.

Supriya Sule, three-term MP and daughter of Pawar, will be contesting from Baramati. Pawar, the former Union agriculture minister, referenced the arrest of Sena (UBT) leader Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2022. He suggested that Raut's detention came after he voiced opposition against the government.

Despite his hard work, Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail. In the last Delhi elections, the BJP won only 2 per cent of the seats and the rest was in favour of Kejriwal (AAP), he said. At the rally, Raut also targeted the BJP-led Centre and state government.

We don’t want your Acche Din. Give us the days we had before 2014. There’s no impact on us after Ajit Pawar joined their alliance. Our party has grown stronger after Eknath Shinde left us. Maharashtra didn’t witness the difference after those who left us, he said.