Sharad Pawar delivers speech in rains, bringing back memories of his defining 2019 address

Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), delivered a speech on Sunday, reminiscent of his iconic address in October 2019, which is believed to have significantly influenced the party's fate in the last Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite persistent rain, the veteran politician, who approaches his 83rd birthday next month, attended a party event in Navi Mumbai in the evening.

As Sharad Pawar commenced his speech in Navi Mumbai, light showers followed, but he remained undeterred. "Our plans here have been disrupted by the rains today. But we are the people who won't surrender so easily or backtrack. We need to continue our struggle in the future as well," he declared, seemingly alluding to the assertive plans of his nephew, Ajit Pawar, to take control of the party.

Photographs and videos of the rain-soaked NCP chief at the event quickly went viral on social media, evoking memories of his address four years ago. On October 18, 2019, just three days before the Maharashtra assembly polls, Pawar campaigned in Satara for an NCP candidate in the Lok Sabha bypolls. Heavy rain began just as he was about to address the rally. Despite being offered an umbrella, Pawar declined, stating that the rain was a blessing from the gods. This iconic moment became a sensation on social media, believed to have turned the political fortunes of the party amidst large-scale defections to the BJP.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the NCP secured 54 seats, 13 more than its 2014 tally of 41 seats, finishing third. The Congress, acknowledging the impact of Sharad Pawar's Satara speech, also credited it for helping the party despite being relegated to the fourth position.

Pawar is currently embroiled in a different battle as his nephew, Ajit Pawar, and several senior leaders broke away from the NCP in July, aligning with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to form a part of the government. The NCP faction under Ajit Pawar has approached the Election Commission, seeking the party's name and poll symbol, with Ajit Pawar claiming the support of over 40 MLAs.