Sharad Pawar Discusses Beed and Parbhani Incidents with CM Fadnavis; Urges Action

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar engaged in a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi following violent protests in Parbhani.

On Saturday, Pawar visited the families of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi to offer condolences and understand the situation. During his interaction, Pawar expressed concerns over the gravity of the incidents and urged the chief minister to intervene. In response, Fadnavis announced judicial inquiries into both cases and financial aid of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the victims.

Pawar, while attending the Bhimthadi Jatra in Pune, reiterated his discussion with Fadnavis, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. Additionally, he extended an invitation to Fadnavis for the 98th All India Marathi Literary Convention (Marathi Sahitya Sammelan) set to take place in Delhi.

The Parbhani protests erupted last week after a replica of the Constitution was vandalized. Suryawanshi, arrested in connection with the incident, later died in judicial custody, intensifying public outrage.