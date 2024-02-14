Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Won't Merge with Any Political Party, Says Supriya Sule

In a resolute statement, Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule affirmed that the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will maintain its distinct identity and not merge with any political entity. This declaration came following a meeting of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) held at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

She addressed reporters alongside prominent party members, including former Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Rajesh Tope, as well as MPs Amol Kolhe and Shrinivas Patil.

Our faction will not merge with any political party. We will contest the upcoming polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Sule said when asked about reports of her party’s merger.

Today’s meeting was aimed at planning for an upcoming rally (of the INDIA bloc). The discussion revolved around the names of leaders who will address the rally, she said.

Prashant Jagtap, the President of the NCP's Pune city unit, has clarified that reports of a merger involving their party are inaccurate. He emphasized that the NCP will introduce a fresh identity with a new name and symbol. Additionally, he noted that the meeting convened with a focus on strategizing for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections, as well as discussions regarding the INDIA alliance's rally scheduled for February 24 in Pune

Anil Deshmukh echoed these sentiments, denying rumors of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) merging with another political party.