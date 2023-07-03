Sharad Pawar rejects speculation of Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2023 03:46 PM 2023-07-03T15:46:04+5:30 2023-07-03T15:46:28+5:30
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings.
Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.
Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this.
I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done, Sharad Pawar said.