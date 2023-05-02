Sharad Pawar resigned as NCP chief, he hasn't retired from politics: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Sharad Pawar has resigned as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, he hasn't retired from politics. Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the party chief.

Earlier, in a day Sanjay Raut called NCP supremo Sharad Pawar the soul of Maharashtra politics and likened his decision to the resignation of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, Fed up by dirty Politics and allegations, Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray too had resigned as the Shivsena Pramukh. History seems to have repeated itself. But owing to the love of Shivsainiks he had to withdraw his decision Like Balasaheb , Pawar Saheb too is the soul of the State's politics.

Pawar is one of the country's top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. There has been no announcement yet on who will succeed him.