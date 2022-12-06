Sharad Pawar seek Centre's intervention as Karnataka - Maharashtra border dispute intensifies

NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed a media briefing on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. Reacting sharply to the violence in Belagavi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "Maharashtra has taken patient position. But it has limits. If attacks on Maharashtra vehicles do not stop in 24 hours then whatever happens will be responsibility of Karnataka CM. People of Maharashtra are patient. But if Karnataka CM is going to make provocative statements, then Centre must intervene.'' said the veteran politician. Karnataka elections are approaching and therefore it is possible that the present issue is being raised as a conspiracy," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar."I am going to request all MPs from Maharashtra to take a delegation to HM and PM and raise the issue as parliament session begins from tomorrow," he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale said “The Centre should intervene. It should call all political parties leaders from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The issue should be discussed to find amicable solution on long pending boundary dispute.” “Today, just making statements and counter statements by Maharashtra and Karnataka leaders is not going to solve the vexed problem,” he added. “It has to addressed by taking all leaders into confidence. Dialogue is must. Otherwise this fight will continue, and nobody will benefit.”Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and expressed his displeasure over the incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi. Bommai said that strict action will be taken against the culprits after looking into these incidents. He also assured in a telephonic conversation with Devendra Fadnavis that the vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be protected.The Maharashtra government had directed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to visit Belagavi to address the border issue, but their schedule is now cancelled. Patil and Desai were appointed as coordinating ministers for the issue.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cautioned the ministers to avoid travelling to Belagavi. “It is not appropriate for them to come when there is such a situation between the two states. We have already sent the message not to come. We will take the same action as the Government of Karnataka has taken when such attempts have been made several times in the past," Bommai said.Imposing section 144, the Belagavi district deputy commissioner had issued an order barring their entry in the district. The CM said that he had issued directions to officials to take adequate legal action in case the Maharashtra ministers arrive. The security has been stepped up in the border areas as precautionary measure as Bommai had instructed the revenue and police department officials to ensure that law and order is maintained.



