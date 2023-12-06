Sharad Pawar, Thackeray to address public meeting in Nagpur on Dec 12

NCP's founder Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress representative Digvijaya Singh are slated to speak at a public gathering marking the conclusion of the Nationalist Congress Party's Yuva Sangharsh Yatra on December 12, as announced by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.

The three leaders will address the public event at the Zero Mile area in Nagpur, said Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction. The yatra led by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency, started on October 24 from Pune to highlight various issues, including the ones faced by youths, in Maharashtra. The foot march is about 120 km from Nagpur, said the MLA on X on Wednesday.

Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, and Singh are expected to play a prominent role in the upcoming public meeting in Nagpur on December 12, marking the culmination of the Nationalist Congress Party's Yuva Sangharsh Yatra. Additionally, leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the NCP, Sena (UBT), and Congress, will be extended invitations to participate. It's worth noting that Sharad Pawar will celebrate his 83rd birthday on that day.

Deshmukh said NCP will raise the issue of pending compensation to farmers, who had suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in the past, and demand higher minimum support price (MSP) for cotton and soybean. A party delegation will meet government authorities with the demands, he said.

Deshmukh also said that many of the MLAs with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did not go to that camp willingly. They will return to the Sharad Pawar group soon, he asserted.