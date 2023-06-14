Sharad Pawar Threat Case: Police reveals accused threatened NCP supremo out of frustation and depression

A few days ago, the NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, received a threat. The police have arrested Sagar Barve in connection with the case. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway, and the police have handed the matter over to the court. The police stated that Sagar Barve made the threat out of frustration.

Based on the police investigation, it has been revealed that Sagar Barve created two fake social media accounts through which he posted abusive content about Sharad Pawar. The police have initiated the process of obtaining relevant information from Facebook regarding this matter.

The police suspect that the accused, Sagar Barve, issued threats out of frustration. They informed the court that Sagar Barve was distressed due to his failure to get married, the prevailing situation in Maharashtra, and the glorification of Aurangzeb. The police have informed the court that the accused is not cooperating with the investigation. Sagar Barve has already been observed posting several objectionable content on social media. Upon reviewing Sagar Barve's previous social media posts, it becomes evident that he is strongly influenced by a particular ideology. However, the police have not uncovered any direct associations between him and any organization thus far. The Mumbai Police has reached out to Facebook and Twitter for further information.

Meanwhile, a Facebook account, Rajkaran Maharashtrache, was opened in the name of ‘Narmadabai Patwardhan’. A threat was issued from this account stating: ‘You would meet the same fate as Dr Narendra Dabholkar’. Moreover, a Twitter handle named Saurabh Pimpalkar used abusive language against the senior politician.