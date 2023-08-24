Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray attend review meeting ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc conclave

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to take stock of preparations for the I.N.D.I.A bloc conclave, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next week.

A senior leader said detailed discussions were held regarding logistics. Talking to reporters, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the organising committee, said the agenda of the INDIA meeting, scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1, will be finalised by national leaders.

He said the aim of the upcoming meeting is not seat-sharing but planning a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). All issues like seat-sharing will be amicably resolved through discussions (in due course). If Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance can succeed in Maharashtra, it (such experiment) can happen in the country as well, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

The review meeting, held at a starred hotel in Mumbai, was also attended by Milind Deora and Varsha Gaikwad from Congress, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT), and Supriya Sule from NCP, among other leaders.