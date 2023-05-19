Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray invited to Karnataka CM swearing-in

NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are among the opposition leaders from Maharashtra who have been invited for the swearing-in of Siddaramaiah as chief minister and D K Shivakumar as deputy chief minister of Karnataka.The NCP confirmed that Pawar will be attending the swearing-in ceremony, while there was no word on whether Thackeray attending it.

Siddaramaiah will become the CM for the second time after his earlier five-year stint from 2013. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik have also been invited. From Congress, the party has invited Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Karnataka Congress has invited former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.