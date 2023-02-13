Sharad Pawar was aware of our 2019 swearing-in ceremony; Deputy chief minister's shocking statement

Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Ajit Pawar of the NCP formed the government early in the morning of 2019, but it only lasted a few hours. Devendra Fadnavis has now made a big statement on this incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that NCP President Sharad Pawar was aware of our 2019 swearing-in ceremony. The statement has created a stir in political circles.

Devendra Fadnavis made this revelation in an interview with the TV9 news channel. In 2019, we held discussions with NCP president Sharad Pawar to form the government. All the discussions were held regarding this government. But, at the same time, we were betrayed. Devendra Fadnavis also stated that the first betrayal was committed by Uddhav Thackeray and the second by Pawar.

Devendra Fadnavis also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government could not have put me in jail, but they tried to put me in jail. I will never insult the police department. That is why those officers were fond of me, so I used to know about their efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also alleged that they tried very hard to put me in jail.