Sharad Pawar's NCP Faces Potential Blow After Ashok Chavan BJP Eyes Another Leader

Sharad Pawar of the NCP received a major shock when former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP. Following Chavan's move, the BJP is poised to deliver another significant blow by attracting another political leader to their party. Sources suggest that prior to the Lok Sabha elections, both the Congress and NCP will be taken aback. Securing 42 seats out of 28 is crucial for the BJP, and these two leaders play a vital role in achieving this goal.

The BJP's strategy involves enhancing its influence in the districts of Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur by bringing in a seasoned leader with a strong background in managing key affairs in the state, particularly in the cooperative sector. Discussions are underway regarding the possibility of either welcoming this leader into the BJP and fielding his son for the Lok Sabha elections or nominating the leader himself.

While the NCP seemed impregnable, this leader did not share a close relationship with Ajit Pawar, yet his significance as a confidant of Sharad Pawar persisted within the party.

Ashok Chavan gained strength in Marathwada.

Ashok Chavan's presence will bolster the party's prospects in three Lok Sabha constituencies - Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli. The Shiv Sena traditionally secured more seats in Marathwada during Lok Sabha seat allocations. Following the Shiv Sena's division, Chavan aims to strengthen his position in Marathwada.

Reliable sources indicate that this leader has engaged in discussions with a senior BJP figure in the state and a leader in Delhi regarding his potential switch to the BJP.