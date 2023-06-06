Shasan Aaplya Dari: Mumbai-Sindhudurg expressway to be constructed, announces CM Shinde

A significant event for the ‘Shasan Aaplya Dari' scheme took place in Konkan today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the event, where Shinde highlighted the government's achievements. During his speech, the Chief Minister made substantial announcements specifically for the Sindhudurg district. Notably, he unveiled a noteworthy allocation of Rs. 110 crores for Sawantwadi, emphasizing that such substantial funding had never been granted before. This event marked the fourth instalment of the ‘Shasan Aaplya Dari', which was organized in Sindhudurg today.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation for Rane and expressed gratitude for his recent three-hour meeting with Union Minister Narayan Rane. The purpose of the meeting was to ensure that the Konkan region and women's empowerment receive the necessary attention and support. The Chief Minister emphasized that they aim to leverage the maximum benefits from various central government schemes. Additionally, all the demands put forth by Minister Deepak Kesarkar have been approved, which is a significant achievement. Maharashtra takes pride in having the highest number of ongoing infrastructure projects in the country, and the current government, led by Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has successfully resumed projects that were previously halted by the former government.

Furthermore, CM express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promptly approving the proposal that he submitted to the Central government and ensuring the immediate release of 100% of the requested funds. In a tribute to Barrister Nath Pai, the Chipi airport will bear his name. The Chief Minister also emphasized his unwavering commitment to seize every opportunity for tourism development. Similar to the transformative Samruddhi project, the construction of the Mumbai-Sindhudurg Expressway will be undertaken as it plays a pivotal role in facilitating rapid progress and growth.