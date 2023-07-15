Shasan Aaplya Dari: "No shortage of funds for Nashik's development", assures Ajit Pawar

The state government's ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ program commenced with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressing the event. During this program, various subjects related to development in the district were discussed.

Ajit Pawar emphasized the significance of government initiatives, stating that they are reaching the grassroots level in Maharashtra, including rural areas. Previously, beneficiaries faced difficulties in accessing assistance, resulting in limited outreach. However, now the government is reaching every household with its plans and schemes, as expressed with confidence by Ajit Pawar. With the establishment of 112 camps in the district, over a million people have already benefited, including tribal communities, OBCs, and minorities who need additional support, Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar reassured that there will be no shortage of funds for the development of Nashik district. “Several initiatives are currently underway to expedite various projects in Nashik. The primary focus is on making Nashik free from waterlogging issues and addressing the long-standing pollution problem in the Godavari River. To combat the pollution in the river, multiple initiatives will be implemented, and the Nashik-Pune railway project, which has faced delays, is expected to be completed soon, he added.

Ajit Pawar stated that the Nashik district is a mini-Maharashtra, and all ministers have been entrusted with the responsibility to contribute towards its development. He emphasized the commitment to carry out development work in every district of the state, and the approach will involve collective efforts without engaging in caste-based politics. The development of Maharashtra is a top priority, and the collective objective is to work together for the betterment of the state and the nation, he said. Ajit Pawar said that now there is a three-engine government in the state and now the Maharashtra government is with you.