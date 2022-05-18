Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukherjee granted bail, released from jail after six and half years

Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora Murder Case. Mukerjea was granted bail after six and a half years. In 2012, the body of Sheena Bora was found in the Raigad district. However, it took a long time to identify the body as it was decomposed. Finally, after two years, it was revealed that the body belonged to Sheena Bora. Sheena's mother Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were the main accused in the case.

Indrani's driver had confessed to strangling Sheena Bora to death on April 24, 2012. Sheena was strangled to death in the car. Her body was later cremated near Raigad. The driver also informed that Indrani was in the car at the time of Sheena's murder. Sheena's body was found on May 23, 2012 near Raigad. Sheena's mother Indrani had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder. Indrani's second husband Sanjeev Khanna was later arrested from Kolkata.

Sheena Bora was abducted from outside Bandra's National College and strangled to death in a car. Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea) from his first marriage.

Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora as Sheena was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter. Driver Shyamvar Rai turned approver in this case.

Peter Mukerjea was given bail by a special CBI court in March 2020. During the trial of the case, Indrani and Peter decided to end their relationship too. They were given divorce by a family court in Mumbai in October 2019.