Shinde faction alleges 13 MLAs from Thackeray group in contact with CM Eknath Shinde

The politics in the state has been getting more intense over various issues, and both the ruling leaders and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are now keeping an eye on the Supreme Court's verdict, which they anticipate will favour their respective sides.

In the meantime, the Shinde faction has alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in contact with 13 MLAs from the Thackeray group, 20 MLAs from the NCP, and some senior Congress leaders.

In political circles, there has been speculation for the past few days about the possible removal of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Uday Samant, the state minister and leader of the Shinde group, was recently questioned about this matter by the media. In response, Samant said that there have been many discussions on this topic.

He further added that the remaining 13 MLAs of the Thackeray faction are in contact with Eknath Shinde and that 20 NCP MLAs and some senior Congress leaders are also in touch with him. Samant went on to mention rumours of several Congress leaders meeting Shinde in Mahabaleshwar and said that there are plenty of discussions taking place. However, he also emphasized that these discussions need to materialize into reality.