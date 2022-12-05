Shinde, Fadnavis conduct ‘test drive Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were seen on a trial run on the Nagpur expressway ahead of the inauguration by Prime Minister Modi on December 11.

Devendra Fadnavis took a test drive on the road which will bring down the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 18 hours to six-seven hours. The test drive of the CM and the deputy CM on Sunday was one of its kind and there was no driver, Fadnavis was driving the car with Shinde sitting beside him.The expressway is a 701-long connection between Mumbai and Nagpur. PM Modi on next Sunday will inaugurate the 500-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi which has been completed.

The projects started when Fadnavis was the chief minister.The full name of the expressway is Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. The entire project is estimated to cost ₹55,000 crore.