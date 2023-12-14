Shinde government takes proactive stance in Dhangar reservation issue

During the winter session in Nagpur, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, chaired a constructive meeting addressing critical issues related to the community reservation. At the gathering, Chief Minister Shinde pledged government support for the Dhangar community, signaling a proactive stance in the upcoming legal battle. The government will cover the necessary expenses for the Senior Council involved in the case. The final court hearing, scheduled between January 3 and 5, is anticipated to yield positive outcomes, as conveyed by the optimistic Chief Ministers.

In a significant move, Chief Minister Shinde announced the establishment of a task force to ensure the effective implementation of the state government's initiatives for the Dhangar community. During the meeting, he also unveiled plans for an insurance scheme covering sheep in crop fields and the provision of an 8-month forest pass for grazing in the wild. The government aims to curb illegal hunting, with a specific focus on addressing the issue of nilgai. In this meeting Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was present, also OBC Minister Atul Save, former legislator Vikas Mahatme, and MLAs Ram Shinde and Gopichand Padalkar, all representing the Dhangar community.

Meanwhile, Gopichand Padalkar stressed the urgent need for the state government to promptly address the Dhangar reservation issue. He emphasized the necessity for immediate government action to secure reservation rights, irrespective of the court's decision. Padalkar also pointed out the favorable atmosphere for withdrawing the GR at this juncture, urging expedited processes and positive decisions from both the government and the Cabinet.