Shirdi: Police bust high-profile sex racket, rescue 15 victims from hostels

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mitke led a team to bust a high-profile sex racket operating in six major hotels in Shirdi, on Friday night. The police employed an undercover operation by posing as fake customers to catch the perpetrators. As a result, 11 individuals were arrested and 15 victims were rescued from the hotels.

Acting upon a tip-off received by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mitke, the police conducted a raid on six hotels in and around Shirdi town, suspecting involvement in prostitution. As a result of the operation, 15 victims were successfully rescued, and 11 individuals were apprehended. The case has been registered at the Shirdi police station.