Shirley Setia turns nostalgic as her debut film 'Maska' clocks 2 years

Singing sensation Shirley Setia, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and recalled acting in her debut film 'Maska'.

Taking to Instagram, Shirley dropped a string of throwback images from the sets and thanked her team for giving her amazing memories.

"Maska turns 2 today! Thank you teammm for the memories. And to all of you, for appreciating the film even today," she captioned the post.

Helmed by Neeraj Udhwani, the Netflix drama also featured Manisha Koirala, Boman Irani and Prit Kamani.

Shirley, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, started as a YouTuber by singing cover versions of Bollywood hits. She went on to win a competition organised by music label company T-Series a few years ago.

In 2016, she shifted her base to Mumbai and soon made her mark with tracks for films and later gradually made a foray into acting.

She will be next seen in 'Nikamma', co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani.

( With inputs from ANI )

