Shirur Lok Sabha Result 2024: Amol Kolhe Leads with 68,156 Votes Against Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey

Sharad Pawar group candidate Amol Kolhe is leading against Ajit Pawar group candidate Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey in the Shirur. Despite early speculation in political circles about a close contest, Kolhe has maintained a strong lead since the first round. Kolhe's lead, which started at 5,000 votes in the first round, has grown to 68, 156 by the end of the ninth round.

After taking a massive lead, Kolhe posted a video on X with the caption "If the intention to fight is pure, why care about the results?"

Ajit Pawar's camp is facing significant setbacks, with their candidates trailing in both Baramati and Shirur. The inability to field a strong contender against Kolhe, who is poised for re-election, marks a significant blow to Ajit Pawar.

Despite Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil's popularity and the possibility of an alliance in Shirur, the current vote count suggests an unlikely victory for him. As counting continues, all eyes remain on the final outcome to see if Kolhe can secure his second term or if Adhalrao can stage an unexpected comeback.