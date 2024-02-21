Shiv Jayanti Celebrations: 'Dandpatta' Declared as State Weapon of Maharashtra at Agra Event

Chandrapur: The Dandapatta, which symbolizes the valor of Maharaj and Mawlas, was recently declared a 'State Weapon'. State Forest, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, while making the announcement, said he was filled with pride.



Shiv Jayanti was celebrated with great pomp and show by chanting 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai', and 'Har Har Mahadev' in the Agra fort. The chief minister, Shri. Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, and Union Minister of State for Health were present. Among those present on the occasion were Director Pravin Tarde, Actor Mangesh Desai, Principal Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Vikas Kharge, Vinod Patil, Vidyadhar Pawar, Aastik Pandey, Singer Nitin Sarkate, and others.

"Dandapatta is being recognized as a 'state weapon' to honor the valor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his followers," Mungantiwar said. Dandapatta Puja was also performed on the occasion. Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lived all his life to establish the kingdom of Swarajya. While celebrating his birth anniversary, we not only remember but also gain the energy to build a glorious future in the present from the bravery of the past. People of all thoughts, parties, castes, and religions should resolve to create a state of nobles. The name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has the energy of thousands of crores of Suns. That is why we have stories of Maharaj being told to children, not stories of fictional characters like Spider-Man or Superman in the West," he said.

Union Minister of State for Health Baghel thanked everyone for organizing the event, saying such jubilee celebrations inspire him to perform the same feats as Shivaji Maharaj. MP Udayanraje Bhosale said Maharaj was not limited to the state but he was the leader of the country. He hoped that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's national memorial would be built in the capital Delhi. Shiv bhakts from all over India, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had reached Agra for this Shivaji Jayanti. Outside Agra Fort, thousands of Shiva devotees watched the ceremony live on LED screens.

The Shiv Jayanti celebrations were jointly organized by The Ajinkya Devagiri Foundation and The Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. The Sarkate brothers performed the Maharashtra Song, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Song. A laser show and cultural program was presented on the Agra valor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A coffee table book titled 'Currency of Maharashtra State' was released on the occasion. Vinod Patil, president of Ajinkya Devagiri Pratishthan, welcomed the guests.



Thrilling moment - Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The Chief Minister said that it is a thrilling moment to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra Fort, where Chhatrapati shivaji maharaj's self-respect was tested. The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that Shiv Jayanti will be celebrated every year at Agra Fort. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Vinod Patil, president of Ajinkya Devagiri Pratishthan, for organizing the event.

'Swarajya Circuit' to be held

The Chief Minister also announced that the 'Swarajya Circuit' will be created on the lines of 'Jyotirlinga Circuit' to present the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the new generation. MP Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, while speaking at the same Shiv Jayanti celebrations, had demanded the creation of the Swarajya circuit. The Chief Minister was quick to respond and promised to preserve and preserve the forts.



350th anniversary of Shivarajyabhisheka

On the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, No. Various activities were organized throughout the year under the concept of Sudhir Mungantiwar. The declaration of the dandapatti as a state weapon is seen as an important milestone. "On the occasion of the 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this weapon is being declared as the 'State Weapon' so that the belt used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and The Mawlas in the battles will remain in the eternal memory of Maharashtra," the decision said. The government decision mentions in detail both the historical significance and use of the Dandpatta.