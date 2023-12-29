Shiv Sena and MNS Considering Alliance? Raj Thackeray's Meeting with CM Shinde Fuels Speculation

Ahead of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday at his official residence, Varsha. This marks their second meeting, the first being on December 2nd. The recent meeting has led to various speculations and arguments in political circles, with many interpreting it as an indication of a potential alliance between the two parties.

Sanjay Sirsat, an MLA from the Shinde group, has claimed that Shiv Sena and MNS, led by Eknath Shinde, might join forces. The meeting reportedly covered several political issues, including Marathi-language plates, toll plazas, and Dharavi slum redevelopment, in accordance with a Supreme Court order.

While the details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it has ignited discussions about the potential impact of an alliance between Shiv Sena and MNS. The political landscape is being closely observed for signs of collaboration, especially with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. Statements by Sanjay Shirsat have introduced an element of uncertainty, piquing curiosity about the future dynamics of Maharashtra politics. It's crucial to note that formalized discussions and decisions are yet to take place, and the political scenario remains dynamic. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's upcoming visits and public meetings are expected to provide further insights into Shiv Sena's strategies leading up to the elections.