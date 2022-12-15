Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray claims meeting in Delhi achieved nothing, favoured Karnataka over border row

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that nothing came out of Union home minister Amit Shah's meeting with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka over the border dispute.

What was achieved by yesterday’s meeting of Union home minister Amit Shah with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka? It was rubbing of salt into our wounds. As always, the deliberations favoured Karnataka, Thackeray said.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting with his Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and NCP, he also said it was difficult to believe that some tweets from the verified handle of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue were not actually posted by him.

The former chief minister demanded to know why Karnataka holds legislature sessions in Belagavi (the north Karnataka city which is the main bone of contention between the two states) and accorded it the status of second capital when the border dispute was before the Supreme Court.

Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani and other surrounding areas (of northern Karnataka) want to join Maharashtra. Why are there no answers to this demand, he asked.