Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Says, 'We Are the Real Shiv Sena, and Balasaheb Thackeray's Name Is with Me'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared on Saturday that he is prepared to battle against the "Delhi rule and corrupt government." He recalled a visit from the late Ratan Tata, who, after leaving his residence, told Thackeray, "Uddhav, you and I have a legacy and heritage to uphold." Thackeray said that while Ratan Tata carries the legacy of his father, he himself bears the legacy of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray. "We are the real Shiv Sena, and Balasaheb Thackeray's name is with me," he asserted.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the opposing Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are conducting their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai, showcasing their strength and engaging in mutual attacks as the Maharashtra Assembly polls approach. The UBT rally is set to take place at Shivaji Park, while the Eknath Shinde faction's rally will be held at Azad Maidan.