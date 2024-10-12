Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: BJP Should Be Ashamed of Calling Itself Bharatiya, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said BJP should be ashamed of calling itself Bharatiya, it no longer belongs to people, in a dig at rival Eknath Shinde during the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena split into two factions following Eknath Shinde's coup in June 2022, dividing the party between the supporters of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. This power struggle resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the removal of Uddhav Thackeray from the chief minister's position.

The MVA won 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine could manage 17 seats.