Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Promises 'Temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' in Every District of Maharashtra

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are holding their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai. These events act as showcases of strength and set the tone for mutual attacks as the Maharashtra Assembly polls approach. The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally is set to occur at Shivaji Park, while the Eknath Shinde faction will convene at Azad Maidan.

Addressing the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "It (Mahayuti government) built the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj only for votes and that statue collapsed, but I want to tell you and promise you that when we come to power, we will build a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a vote bank for them, but for us he is God.

I respect RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, but I don't like his views. He is saying come together to save Hindutva, why didn't you or Modi save Hindutva in the last 10 years?". Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva, said Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.

