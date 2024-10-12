Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: 'Everyone Thought Shinde Govt Would Fall In 2-3 Months But It Completed 2 Years', Says Eknath Shinde

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are conducting their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai. Both rallies serve as a display of strength and set the stage for mutual attacks ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally is scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park, while the Eknath Shinde faction will gather at Azad Maidan.

Addressing the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Earlier everyone thought that the Shinde government would fall in 2-3 months but the government completed 2 years. If the (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government had not been removed, Maharashtra would have been left far behind."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remarked on Saturday that true Shiv Sainiks do not abandon their ground or ideology, making a pointed reference to rival Uddhav Thackeray during the Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan. While addressing the large gathering, Shinde stated, “Balasaheb Thackeray gave the slogan ‘garv se kaho hum Hindu hain’ (say with pride that we are Hindu). However, some individuals are now hesitant to express this. We proudly affirm this slogan.”

