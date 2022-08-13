Shiv Sena: First branch of Shinde group to open in Mumbai, inauguration today in Mankhurd

After an unprecedented rebellion in the Shiv Sena, now the Shinde group joined hands with the BJP and established power in the state. After that now Shinde Group is going to start its branch. This morning, the first branch of Shinde Group will be established in Mumbai. This branch will be started in Mankhurd, the constituency of Shiv Sena's rebel MP Rahul Shewale. These are said to be signs that the Shinde group has also started preparations for the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Elections. Shinde Group branch will be inaugurated at 11.30 am today.

It is being alleged that the Shinde group is trying to take over the Shiv Sena. The Shinde group has approached the Central Election Commission saying that we are the Shiv Sena party. On the other hand, there is a discussion going on that a Shiv Sena Bhavan will be constructed in Dadar by the Shinde group. An argument was given by the Shinde group that the office should be at a central location. After that now branches are being started by Shinde group. The first branch of the Shinde group is being launched in Mumbai by rebel MP Rahul Shewale in Mankhurd on Saturday, August 13.

After the split in the party, the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation election is going to be very important for Shiv Sena. On the other hand, in this election, the BJP is gearing up to bring the Mumbai Municipal Corporation under the control of Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. 40 Shiv Sena MLAs in the state have joined the Shinde group. This includes three MLAs and one MP from Mumbai.