Shiv Sena in trouble? Uddhav Thackeray to get big shock

Maharashtra Political Crisis: After the revolt of 40 MLAs along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the party is seeing a big crisis. Support for the Shinde group is growing from across the state. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has now tightened his waist to save Shiv Sena, and Aditya Thackeray has also become active. In this, a campaign has been started to get Shiv Sainiks to write an affidavit of loyalty to Shiv Sena. However, this campaign seems to have hit a snag. Because the office bearers who took the oath on the bond are saying 'Jai Maharashtra' to the Shiv Sena.

After Eknath Shinde's revolt, officials and activists of Shiv Sena are seen in one group in the morning and in the other group in the evening. Meanwhile, bond affidavits are being written by local officials on behalf of Shiv Sena. Now it has come to light that Shiv Sena is being hailed as 'Jai Maharashtra' even by the office bearers who took oath. We have decided to quit Shiv Sena and go with MLA Sanjay Shirsat citing our displeasure with the local leadership.

After the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, many Shiv Sainiks had announced that they were with Uddhav Thackeray. Some of them had given an oath on the bond to show their loyalty. A similar affidavit was also written on the bond by Shiv Sena sub city chief of Aurangabad West Constituency Anil Mule. Also, it was written that we will be with Shiv Sena. But now suddenly he has joined the Shinde group.



Meanwhile, the controversy between the Shiv Sena and the Shinde group has now reached an extreme, and the conflict that started at the top level has now reached the local level. Therefore, the leaders of both the groups do not leave any chance to accuse each other. In that, a picture is being seen in the city of Aurangabad that both the groups are responding to the gathering. After District Chief Ambadas Danve held a rally in Shivajinagar, Rajendra Janjal of Shinde group held a rally soon after.