Shiv Sena Leader Krishna Hegde Demands Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Following Saif Ali Khan Attack

In the aftermath of the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde has raised alarm over the involvement of a Bangladeshi national in the incident. According to Hegde, the police have informed that the attacker is from Bangladesh, fueling concerns about the growing issue of illegal immigration. Hegde, speaking on behalf of his party, reiterated the Shiv Sena’s long-standing stance against the infiltration of Bangladeshis into India, particularly in Maharashtra and Mumbai. He highlighted that the late Sammaniya Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena, had always been vocal in his opposition to such illegal migration.

“We believe that not only should the accused be punished severely, but there must also be a thorough crackdown on all illegal Bangladeshis residing in our country,” Hegde said, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to safeguard national and regional security. His remarks have once again brought the issue of illegal immigration to the forefront of political discourse in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, , BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has raised concerns about the involvement of foreign nationals in criminal activities within Maharashtra. Somaiya identified the attacker as Mohammad Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national residing in Thane, who was apprehended by the Mumbai Police. He expressed gratitude to the police for the swift arrest but went on to demand further action against what he described as an influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya individuals into the state. Somaiya urged the Maharashtra Police to identify and deport these individuals who, according to him, are contributing to unrest in the region. He emphasized the need for a systematic approach to locate, arrest, and send these foreign nationals back to their respective countries, particularly Bangladesh. This statement adds to the growing debate over security concerns and the presence of illegal immigrants in Maharashtra.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has sparked widespread discussions about the safety of public figures and the role of law enforcement in maintaining order. Mumbai Police have confirmed that Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad (30), arrested for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, is a Bangladeshi national. The Bandra police revealed that Shahzad has been booked under the Passport Act for illegal entry into India. He was earlier working in a hotel in Thane and was arrested from Kasarvadavali police station's jurisdiction. Shahzad was hiding in the bushes near Hiranandani Estate, Thane, before being apprehended and brought to Bandra.

