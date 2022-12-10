Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says Home minister Amit Shah assures to look into border row urgently

Amid the simmering border row, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she and her party leader were assured urgent resolution of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row by Union Minister Amit Shah.

The issues we discussed were with regards to Maharashtra and how a situation has been created at the borders with provocative statements coming from Karnataka Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and how Shah's intervention in the matter is necessary.

Due to the problem manufactured we saw our buses being damaged and our people not being allowed to enter their territory. So this kind of atmosphere will further lead to violence and break down of law and order. Lashing out at Bommai, Chaturvedi said, We have asked him (Amit Shah) to ensure peace and urged him to control the Chief Minister Bommai's outbursts and also ensure that there is no law and order issue in Karnataka as well as in Maharashtra, ANI reported.

We want Amit Shah to find a faster resolution to this entire issue and he has promised that he will look into the matter urgently, she added. A meeting was held between Shah and a delegation of MPs of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties (comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress) over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue.

After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Bommai appealed to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde to fight the border dispute issue legally as it is in court now.