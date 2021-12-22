Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Vaikar interrogated by ED for 8 hours in Mumbai office

The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Vaikar for 8 hours on Tuesday. Vaikar is an MLA from Jogeshwari Assembly constituency. For the last few days, it is seen that the Central Investigation Agency is taking action against the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi in the state. Due to this, the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi are accusing that this action is being taken out of political revenge. It is understood that Vaikar was interrogated after allegations of misconduct by Kirit Somaiya. Vaikar has also submitted some documents to the ED. He could also be called back for questioning if necessary, ED sources said.

Meanwhile, the ED has been investigating Shiv Sena leaders for money laundering for the last few days. Earlier, MLA Pratap Saranaik, MP Bhavana Gawli, former MP Anandrao Adsul and now Ravindra Vaikar have been questioned. Ravindra Vaikar is considered close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He also holds positions in various organizations in the city. Therefore, the ED inquiry of Ravindra Vaikar is being well discussed.