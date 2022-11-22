Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says cannot compromise on ideological issues like Savarkar and Hindutva

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena cannot compromise on key ideological issues like respect for V D Savarkar and Hindutva even as it is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

There are some issues where the Shiv Sena can not compromise. This includes (the issue of) Veer Savarkar and Hindutva. Our party is built on an ideology and we are not surrendering that, Raut said in an interview with the news channel NDTV.

Last week, the Shiv Sena was on the defensive after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s critical comments on Savarkar caused a controversy Raut had warned that such comments about Savarkar could cause cracks in the MVA alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, PTI reported.

If democracy, freedom and the Constitution are to be safeguarded, then we have to forget our differences and come together, he said.

On the controversy over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sena leader said there was a demand from across the state that Koshyari be removed from his post.

When the BJP asks us how we tolerate such things about Savarkar and we ask how does your governor speak like this against Chhatrapati Shivaji, they do not have any answer, he said.