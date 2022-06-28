Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to skip ED summon

While the political atmosphere in the state is heating up, on the other hand, the investigation of political leaders by the Central Investigation Agency is underway. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the ED to appear for questioning today pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra chawl land scam . However, Sanjay Raut is likely to be absent for questioning today. Due to some pre-arranged events, Raut will not be present for questioning today. Raut added that he won’t appear before the agency on Tuesday, as he has attend “to public rallies in Alibaug and other places. But I am not running away, I will cooperate with the agency.”

After the ED summons, Sanjay Raut tweeted from his official Twitter handle, saying, "I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb’s Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won’t take the Guwahati route. Arrest me! Jai Hind!"

In April, the ED had attached Raut's property in connection with the land scam.