Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil tries to escape from Eknath Shinde's rebel list from Surat

Amidst the political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that the legislators who have been camping in Surat face serious threats.Raut claimed that legislators tried to escape from Surat and conveyed that they may be killed.One of the MLAs is known to be Kailas Patil. He also confirmed that legislators have established communication with them and another meeting will be held in the evening.Speaking about the meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray with Sena MLAs, Raut said that the CM told all efforts will made for survival of the MVA govt.

After the polls for the Legislative Council were completed on Monday, some Shiv Sena leaders told the MLAs that they wanted to go to Thane for dinner. After this, in the evening, the bus was diverted to Thane in different vehicles. However, the vehicles did not stop even after passing through Thane. After traveling for a few hours, the vehicles started moving forward saying that Shinde Saheb has stopped and will meet him. The vehicles were stopped at the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. When they reached here after midnight, they were accommodated at Varsha Bungalow. This did not happen to anyone outside his darshan during the day. He was not seen even among the MLAs attending the meeting. Kailash Patil was not seen leaving the meeting. Reliable sources said that they were kept safely in the bungalow. Therefore, the question has now arisen as to whether the MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde have been coerced or pressured.



