Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of Awarding Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh for Political Gain

On Sunday, Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut alleged that under former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was bestowed with the Bharat Ratna solely for political reasons. The MP implied that the award was strategically given to influence Jayant Chaudhary, the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, to join the BJP.The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that, by law, only three people can be awarded with Bharat Ratna however, five people were awarded the Bharat Ratna this year.

"Bharat Ratna is given after seeing the political benefits of it. The law is that in a year only three people can be awarded with Bharat Ratna...Five people are being given. All this is being done for political benefits," he said.On Saturday, Jayant Chaudhary confirmed his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "After it was announced that Bharat Ratna will be given (to Chaudhary Charan Singh), my emotions were attached. What will be our next steps and how we will be contesting the elections- these questions will be answered at that time."

The RJD chief added that he is indebted. "Only a government which is rooted to ground realities understands the voices from the ground and strengthens them, can honour 'Dhartiputra' Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna."

“I have been in the opposition for 10 years. The working style of the present government also has a glimpse of the thoughts of Chaudhary Charan Singh. When PM Modi addressed the issues of toilets in the village when the government made women empowerment its platform and created awareness in the villages, I remember Chaudhary Charan Singh ji's quote in it," Chaudhary told ANI.