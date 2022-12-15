Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss subversion of Independence of Institutions

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the subversion of Independence of Institutions like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Election Commission (EC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and others.

I hereby give notice under rule 267 of rules of procedures and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion in the House on December 15, 2022 that this House will suspend the business of the House on December 15 to discuss the subversion of Independence of Institution like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC, read the letter by Priyanaka Chaturvedi to Secretary General Rajya Sabha.

According to a report of ANI, In August this year, Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to discuss the issue of “misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central government for political agendas.

I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on August 1, 2022, wrote Chaturvedi to the then Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu.