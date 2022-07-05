Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut slams rebel MLAs Uday Samant and Deepak Kesarkar

BJP's innings to end Shiv Sena is underway. While commenting on this former CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "we will go to the people's court, if we are wrong, the people will take us home. If you are wrong, people will put you at home. If there is courage, BJP should hold mid-term elections."

After these statements senior Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut also targeted the rebel MLAs. "Politics that would be disgraceful to the country took place in Maharashtra through the BJP. Unfortunately, 40 Shiv Sena MLAs fell victim to it. The lust for power and the desire for the Chief Minister's post caused him," said Vinayak Raut.

Vinayat Raut also targeted rebel MLAs Deepak Kesarkar and Uday Samant from the Shinde faction. Uday Samant or Deepak Kesarkar had joined Shiv Sena like Nagoba in Ayatya Bilat. Shiv Sena has not grown because of them, Shiv Sena has grown them, said Vinayak Raut.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has organized a rally in Ratnagiri on July 10 in support of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. This gathering will be for the faithful only. Vinayak Raut also warned the rebel MLAs that those who rebelled had no moral right to attend the rally.