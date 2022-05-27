Shiv Sena nominates ordinary worker for Rajya Sabha seat, will NCP do the same

Shiv Sena has dared to nominate Sanjay Pawar for the Rajya Sabha seat, which is considered to be the highest house in the country. The question is whether Congress, along with the NCP, will ever show such courage. The issue of allowing 12 MLAs from the quota appointed by the Governor is pending in the Legislative Council.

The NCP had sent the name of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetty out of its quota but he has left the Mahavikas Aghadi and has given a letter to the governor saying that his name should not be considered. Therefore, the NCP has given the names Rs. K. Powar, V. B. Patil, and A. Y. Patil.

Shiv Sena has made the lives of many loyal workers in their political careers. And the same is happening to Sanjay Pawar. When he went to file his Rajya Sabha nomination on Thursday, he had Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on one side and NCP president Sharad Pawar on the other. At the back are two or four ministers, as well as MPs. This has caught the attention of the public and the party got so many praises.

The question is being asked among the people as to whether other parties will take anything from it as Shiv Sena has done by nominating Sanjay Pawar. Nationalist R. K. An activist like Pawar has been in politics for 42 years keeping loyalty to Sharad Pawar. He used two words to contest the Assembly elections from the Kolhapur North constituency. He has been with Pawar before in Congress and after 1999 in the NCP. The party gave him a chance to power in the district bank. Whatever the party's program, the party now gives them as much to thank. The demand that the party should give a chance to the Legislative Council to such workers has started after the Shiv Sena pattern.

When Shiv Sena said that Sambhaji Raje was not ready to fight for the seat, then the party gave chance to the ordinary worker. There is a question as to why the NCP should not pursue such a policy regarding the post of Governor. Although Patil is doing established class politics, he has been working for the party for many years.