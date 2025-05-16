Shiv Sena Offers ₹10 Lakh Reward for Information on Pahalgam Attackers

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the identification of those behind the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. According to a party official cited by news agency PTI, the announcement followed the release of suspect images by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on May 13, along with their own ₹20 lakh reward offer. The party’s social media in-charge, Rahool Kanal, confirmed the development.

Also Read: Mumbai: India’s CAIT Seeks Boycott of Turkey, Azerbaijan Over Support for Pakistan

“We stand firmly against terrorism and those who support it. We urge the citizens to come forward with any information that can help bring these culprits to justice. “By adding to the reward amount, we aim to ensure that the guilty are held accountable and justice is served to the victims and their families,” Kanal stated, quoting Shinde.The suspects involved in the Pahalgam attack have been identified as Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, and two others known as Ali Bhai (aka Talha Bhai) and Hasim Musa (aka Suleiman). Authorities say Talha and Musa are believed to be Pakistani nationals, while Thoker is from Kashmir. All three are alleged to be affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On April 22, terrorists carried out a brutal attack near Pahalgam in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing 26 people, including six from Maharashtra. The assault prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, carrying out targeted military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).Responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, striking nine terror hubs across Pakistan and PoJK. The offensive reportedly eliminated over 100 high-profile terrorists. On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of the operation, stating that Operation Sindoor had "carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism" and had "set up a new parameter and new normal."