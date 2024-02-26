Shiv Sena Shinde Faction Mocks NCP (SP)'s Tutari Symbol Via Cartoon on Twitter

After the split between the Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state, these parties and symbols were distributed on the strength of the majority. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received the Shiv Sena party and symbol. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar got the NCP and the watch symbol. This has also led to a split in the leaders, office-bearers, and workers of both parties. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, has been given the symbol of 'man blowing Tutari' by the Election Commission.

The NCP's Sharad Pawar faction expressed happiness over receiving the tutari symbol and the unveiling ceremony of the symbol was also held in Raigad. However, after getting the symbol, the NCP (SP) is being mocked by the opposition. On the other hand, some leaders and supporters of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had said they would light the torch of victory by playing the Tutari.

After this, now the leaders of the Grand Alliance are also mocking the NCP and Shiv Sena over the tutari symbol. The official Twitter handle of the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, mocked both the Tutari and the torch symbols with a cartoon picture. The Shiv Sena has shared a picture in which the torch has been extinguished due to the blowing of the Tutari. Sharad Pawar's cartoon is seen blowing the Tutari. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray's cartoon is seen holding an extinguished torch.

The picture shows the torch being extinguished with a trumpet with such a catchy caption. Meanwhile, leaders of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction have repeatedly said that they are proud to have got the Tutari symbol. On the other hand, the leaders of the Grand Alliance are mocking the Tutari and torch symbol. NCP's Ajit Pawar MLA Amol Mitkari shared a video of the sleeping Kumbhakaran being woken up by Tutari. After that, Jitendra Awhad and Mitkari also got into a fierce fight over the symbol.